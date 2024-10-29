Armie Hammer returns to the spotlight with new podcast

Armie Hammer announces his new podcast:Video

Armie Hammer has recently returned to the spotlight with his new podcast.

On October 28, the Call Me By Your Name star took to Instagram and announced the launch of The Armie HammerTime Podcast.

“Some of you are going to love this and some of you are going to fucking hate it,” said Armie in a clip where he appeared to be rolling down the boardwalk in L.A.’s Venice Beach.

The Lone Ranger actor stated that the original idea of the podcast was “sort of the concept that throughout the course of the day, every single person that you interact with know at least one thing you don’t. So, teach me what that one thing is”.

He informed, “I want to have long-form, interesting conversations with people who have tools, or skills, or have acquired wisdom — or even just know random shit that I don’t know, I want to learn.”

Armie revealed that the podcast is “a journal of sorts.”

“I’ve been gone for the last four years, and, uh, now I’m back. You know? What are you gonna do,” continued the actor.

Armie added, “So, it’s going to be a sort of journal, or chronicling, of putting my life back together. I’ll let you into my world a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Armie’s podcast launched today with an interview with comedian Tom Arnold.