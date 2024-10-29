Matt LeBlanc appears to concern friends grieving over Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc were very close friends in real life and on screen

Friends’ Joey Tribbiani, Matt LeBlanc, who was a very close friend of the late Matthew Perry, both on and off-screen, has been hit by the loss tremendously.

The 57-year-old actor has rarely made a public appearance since Perry’s death last year on October 28th and his Friends co-stars are reportedly very concerned.

LeBlanc attracted much attention in September when TMZ obtained his pictures going out and about, seemingly looking troubled.

At the time, Dailymail’s sources claimed the Lost In Space star’s pals including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have expressed worrying concerns about him.

The Friends co-stars have reportedly been making more effort to spend more and more time with him particularly in recent weeks.

A source shared that Jennifer has “been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home … cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies, or sitting and chatting.”

They added that she has “even stayed over a couple of times. And both she and Courteney have been in contact to ensure at least one of them is around to keep an eye on him.”

This comes after 28th October, 2024 marked the first death anniversary of the 17 Again star.

LeBlanc appears to have not recovered from the loss of his beloved friend who he was also neighbours with.

Following the gut-wrenching news of Perry’s death, LeBlanc took to Instagram, and wrote, “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.”

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.”

Concluding the heartfelt message, he wrote, “Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Matthew Perry died on October 28th, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his hot tub of his Los Angeles residence.