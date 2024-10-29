Prince William 'companionless' as Prince Harry gives 'sad sign' of damaged relationship

Prince William's recent mention of his brother, Prince Harry, has sparked mixed reactions among royal commentators, with one calling it a "sad indication" of their fractured relationship.

In a new ITV documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the heir to the throne offered a rare glimpse into his commitment to addressing homelessness, inspired by childhood visits to shelters alongside his mother, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry.

While some view William's reference to The Duke as a potential olive branch after years of silence, royal commentator Phil Dampier remains skeptical.

"It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary," Dampier noted.

However, he expressed doubt about any reconciliation, stating, "I don't see it that way myself. I think the rift between them is still as wide as ever, unfortunately."

Dampier lamented the missed opportunity for the brothers to work together on an issue that has affected them both since childhood.

The Prince of Wale's journey into homelessness advocacy has been shaped by poignant memories from his childhood, particularly his first visit to a homeless shelter in December 1993.

Accompanied by his mother, Princess Diana, and brother Prince Harry, the visit to The Passage—a charity dedicated to helping newly homeless individuals—left a lasting impression on the young prince.

Reflecting on that impactful day, he recalled, "She took Harry and me both there. I must have been about 11, maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before."

He vividly remembered feeling that, "If everyone has not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad."

However, he was surprised by the uplifting atmosphere at the shelter, noting, "It was incredible how happy an environment it was."

In light of his current efforts to combat homelessness, William’s reminiscences underscore the significance of those early experiences.

Yet, they also highlight the growing distance between him and Harry, with observers noting that the situation has left William feeling isolated in his charitable endeavors.

"It’s just left William on his own, and Harry's not joining in," a royal commentator remarked, emphasizing the ongoing rift between the brothers.

Prince William's highly anticipated documentary will air in the UK this Wednesday and Thursday. For international audiences, the documentary will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, November 1.

Harry's new Netflix series is set to premiere just one month after William’s documentary drops on Disney+.