Kanye West buys whopping $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills

Kanye West purchases new manor after selling out Malibu house

American rapper, Kanye West reportedly purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills after selling out his Malibu house.

The $35 million property covers over 20,000 square feet, comprising 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.

Moreover, the villa includes an entertainment pavilion connected to the main house, a luxury pool area with cascading waterfalls, along with a paddle tennis court.

The Runaway vocalist made the purchase in Beverly Park North, which is located in the city's affluent California community.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old brought his new place of residence under a Limited liability company (LLC), in an off-market deal.

Other celebrities, Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, Rod Stewart, Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson and Sofia Vergara also resides in the same area from the past few years.

Months back, Kanye west sold his four-bedroom sea-facing house on Malibu Road, after struggling to attract a buyer.

Initially, the singer demanded $53 million for 4,000-square-foot house which features 1,500 square feet of exterior decks but later he dropped the price to $39 million.

However, Jason Oppenheim of the 'Oppenheim Group' revealed that the missing of interior and finishes is the actual reason behind shaving off the price.