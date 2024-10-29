'Love Is Blind' season 7 reunion promises drama and reveals

Netflix's hit reality series Love Is Blind season 7 is gearing up for a dramatic reunion.



Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey guide viewers through tense confrontations and updates from the season's couples.

Two couples, Taylor and Garrett, and Ashley and Tyler, made it down the aisle. Meanwhile, Ramses and Marissa, and Hannah and Nick, called off their weddings.

Alexandra and Tim, and Monica and Stephen, faced hometown challenges. Brittany and Leo broke off their engagement after an off-camera Miami trip.

The reunion trailer teases emotional showdowns between Hannah and Nick, Marissa and Ramses, and Alexandra and Tim. Former contestants Bliss and Zack (Season 4), Jessica (Season 1), Nancy (Season 3), Marshall (Season 4) and AD (Season 6) join the audience.

In a heated moment, Hannah accuses Nick of seeking fame: "You did this show for clout." The audience gasps.

Ashley and Tyler address social media rumours about his sperm donation.

Brittany and Leo attend despite their post-pods reveal absence.

Love Is Blind explores unconventional dating, where singles bond sight-unseen before proposing.

The reunion airs October 30 on Netflix.