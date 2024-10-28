Kendall Jenner attends Tyler the Creator’s 'Chromakopia' listening party

Kendall Jenner marked her noticeable appearance at singer, Tyler the Creator's album listening party in Los Angeles.

On October 27, the supermodel attended the huge get-together thrown by the rap star in LA.

Taking to Instagram stories, the supermodel posted a few glimpses from the star-studded event on October 28, 2024.

In the viral video, Tyler was seen grooving on the songs of his newly released track collection.

Kendal captioned the post, “feliciathegoat.”

For the event, Kendall was accompanied by her elder sister, Kim Kardashian.

It is worth mentioning here that Tyler released his seventh studio album titled Chromakopia, on October 28 via Columbia Records.

According to Billboard magazine, the 33-year-old singer hosted an album listening party on Sunday, one day before the release of his much-awaited track collection.

Taking to X [formerly known as Twitter], the See You Again singer announced his grand meet-up.

Tyler wrote, "Los Angeles I’m playing my album in full for you at the Inuit Dome. I will not be performing."

"I will be standing in the middle of the venue lip-syncing to the new sounds. This event costs $5," the rapper concluded.