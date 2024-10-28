Bruce Springsteen breaks silence on being a 'billionaire'

Bruce Springsteen opens up about being a billionaire

Bruce Springsteen has recently denied reports that he’s a billionaire.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Bruce clarified reports published in Forbes that said the singer had entered the billionaire club for the first time, putting his net worth at $1.1 billion.

“I'm not a billionaire. I wish I was, but they got that real wrong,” said the 75-year-old.

Earlier, the Pollstar also suggested that the singer sold over 140 million records worldwide and his earnings got a major boost in 2021 after he sold his music catalog to Sony for around $500 million.

Not only that, Bruce’s 2023 world tour also brought in over $380 million in revenue.

However, Bruce told the outlet, “I've spent too much money on superfluous things.”

At a screening of his new documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Bruce spoke to Business Insider where he revealed that he used some of his cash by paying his band.

“I pay a tremendous amount of money to my band,” stated the musician which he noted was the key to his career success.

He explained, “If you get the art right, the music right, and the band right, you go out and play every night like it's your last night on Earth.”

“That was the serial philosophy of the band, and we're sticking to it,” added the singer.