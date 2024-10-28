Katie Price's 'cosmetic surgery' causes major security issues at Turkey airport

Katie Price wants to get more cosmetic surgeries

English model, Katie Price has admitted facing serious security issues at Turkey Airport due to her cosmetic surgery.

While talking exclusively on I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast, Price jokingly shared the whole story, while enjoying it. She revealed that the airport authorities were concerned at the security check post as she did ‘not look like Katie.’

The media personality revealed: "I don't even know what I Iook like.”

"Even the passport machine doesn't recognize me at the minute. When I did my passport (renewed it), it was so many years ago, I've had about two face lifts since then, so I don't even look like it (her passport picture)."

While spilling insights about the funny incident, the 46-year-old author shared that the newly-invented self-scanning passport machines at the airport were rejecting her identity.

"When I went to Turkey, you've got all these machines now, and I was terrible, this technology. I was the one pushing the buttons, but I blame the machine. It's not doing what I want it to do”, explained Katie.

I’m A Celebrity star has already underwent a lot of cosmetic surgeries and has no intention of stopping any time soon. In a statement, she stated: “I’m not content now, I’m having more surgery next week. My mum says I’ve got body dysmorphia.”

However, this is not the only problem Katie Price faced after her vacation abroad. She was also arrested after returning from Turkey at the Heathrow Airport for not appearing in court on bankruptcy case.