Taylor Swift skillfully handles technical error at Eras Tour concert: Watch

Taylor Swift has recently handled a major technical malfunction skillfully during the Eras Tour concert in New Orleans.

As per Daily Mail, the 13-time Grammy-winning artist suffered a setback on stage during her third and final night performance in the Crescent City on Sunday.

On October 28, several videos of Swift went viral on social media, capturing a bizarre moment when her reflective silver platform, known as the Tayoomba, stopped working while she was singing Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Without showing any sign that something went wrong, the Cruel Summer hitmaker got off the platform and danced down the catwalk while her backup dancers assisted her.

For the unversed, Swift usually performs her songs with the reflective silver platform, which her fans affectionately dubbed Tayoomba. It usually moves down the stage when she sings any song of her.

However, the 34-year-old singer performed her next song Down Bad without technical support.

As the videos of the Fortnight singer went viral on social media, many of her fans took to their X [Formerly known as Twitter] and began praising the singer for professionally handling the mishap.

One fan wrote, "She played it off so well I'm surprised this is the first time this has happened LOL."

"Taylor Swift is such a seasoned professional," another fan penned.