Nick Cannon gets honest about his relation with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon shares insight into his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has recently reflected on the insecurities he faced during his relationship with former wife Mariah Carey.

Speaking on the latest episode of Ray Daniels Presents podcast, the Wild 'n Out star, who tied the knot with Mariah in 2008, said, “I didn't actually really care what the world thought because the perception, you know, that is what it is.”

“People are going to love you one day, hate you the next day,” he continued.

Nick stated, “I could care less about that. … But going to myself with that pressure of, 'Who am I?”

“I got married in my 20s, you know what I mean? To the biggest star in the world,” he stated.

Nick added, “My trajectory was here and then hers — she's already in a different stratosphere.”

Elsewhere on the show, Nick confessed he had tough time to have his own identity outside of his and Mariah’s relationship.

“I would lay up at night thinking, like, 'Is this who I am? Am I Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?’ There's nothing wrong with it,” explained the comedian.

Nick also recalled struggling with his masculinity after he and Mariah welcomed their twins in April 2011.

“I'm carrying a purse, the diaper bag and, you know, I'm standing on the corner like, 'Wait.' She's rocking being the alpha,” mentioned the actor.

Nick however believed that Mariah “needs a dude like that. I'm just not that dude”.