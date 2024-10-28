Jennifer Garner hilariously turns on son at haunted house, ‘take my son’

Jennifer Garner's experience at haunted house with son Samuel

Jennifer Garner is surely a fun mom.

Garner gave fans a lighthearted glimpse into her Halloween weekend with a humorous behind-the-scenes video she shared on Instagram.

The Deadpool vs. Wolverine star, 52, showcased her playful take on motherhood in a clip that captured her experience navigating a haunted house with her kids on Sunday, Oct. 27.

In the video, which Garner recorded using her phone's front camera, she can be seen walking through the dimly lit house, encountering creepy dressed-up characters, and reacting with both laughter and screams.

Right at the start, Garner let out a made up a sound before entering the haunted house and repeatedly shouted, "I see you" at an unseen figure, laughing nervously as she quickly moved on. "I don’t like when they pursue us," she said at one point, adding, "Don’t pursue!"

At another moment, Garner responded to one of her children, jokingly questioning their reassurance. "Why are you saying I’m alright?" she asked, "I’m not alright."

Throughout the clip, Garner delivered a series of funny one-liners, including an instance where she demanded that one of the house's performers "stay in there" and not approach her.

Spotting another potential jumpscare, she called out, "There’s a person. I see you and I’m not frightened of you."

Her 12-year-old son, Samuel, played his part, with a humorous comment after Garner accidentally squeezed his hand too hard: "Mom, you’re breaking my hand. I can’t actually feel my hand."

Garner even jokingly turned on her own kids during the spooky experience, at one point telling the ghoulish characters, "I'm not who you want, take my son!"

The video wrapped up with Garner getting startled by a sudden noise and gushing that the haunted house "very effective," while asking the performers to "stop looking at me" before letting out another shriek.

Garner has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.