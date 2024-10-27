Kate Winslet drops mind-blowing revelation about 'Titanic' door scene

The ‘door’ debate has been ongoing ever since the movie’s premiere in 1997

Kate Winslet just dropped a revelation that will make Titanic fans rethink everything they thought they knew about that iconic "door" scene.

While promoting her role in Lee on Australia’s The Project, the Oscar-winning actress, 49, clarified that the iconic floating object wasn’t a door after all.

When presented with the question yet again, Winslet noted, “I will say that’s really interesting is people keep referring to it as a door. It actually wasn’t even a door.”

Instead, it was a broken piece of bannister from the ship, “like a stairway or something,” Winslet revealed.

When asked if both she and Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Jack, could have fit, Winslet responded with a shrug, “Honestly, I don’t have any insights here that anyone else hasn’t already tried to figure out.”

Since Titanic premiered in 1997, fans have dissected the scene, fans have argued over whether Jack could have survived on the makeshift raft. Many online sleuths have previously concluded that the debris wasn’t a door at all.

Director James Cameron even commissioned a scientific test to settle the debate, recreating the scene to see if both characters could have fit. His verdict? “Jack might’ve lived, but there’s a lot of variables,” he shared, explaining that Jack’s choice was, “I’m not gonna do one thing that jeopardises her.”