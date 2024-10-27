Kate Middleton makes rare confession about first royal Christmas

Kate Middleton, who is known to be well-versed with royal protocol and tradition, is reportedly planning a somewhat controversial Christmas this time around.

While the official Christmas plans are still underway, the Princess of Wales admitted a rare detail about her first Christmas that she spent with the royal family, especially when she was still getting accustomed to the traditions.

Kate narrated in a 2016 documentary how she was overcome with nervousness deciding over a present for the late Queen Elizabeth, via The Mirror.

“I can remember being at Sandringham for the first time at Christmas and I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present,” she recalled about the late monarch’s 90th birthday. “I was thinking, 'Gosh what do I give her?’”

She continued, “And I thought back to perhaps what would I give my own grandparents and I thought I'd make her something—which could have gone horribly wrong—but I decided to make some of my granny’s recipe for chutney, and was slightly worried about it.”

Kate noticed the next day that her creation was kept on the table and how her “simple gesture went a such a long way.” She added that the late Queen had done that on other occasions which implied her “thoughtfulness” and “care” for everyone.

In current day, Kate and her husband Prince William are planning to end a generational festive tradition, sources revealed to The Daily Beast.

Prince William and Kate will be hosting a “rival Christmas party” at Anmer Hall inviting Kate’s parents, Mike and Carole.

However, that the traditional, full-family Christmas Walk to church is planned to proceed as normal.