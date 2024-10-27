Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' journey takes new turn as contract ends

Tom Holland returns to play Spider-Man for an upcoming instalment in the Marvel universe

Tom Holland, who has been swinging through the Spider-Man universe for nearly a decade, recently discussed his freedom to play the iconic role now that his contract has concluded.

During a guest appearance on The Late Show with Seth Meyers, Holland reflected on his journey, which began with his debut as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

"I got cast as Spider-Man nearly a decade ago. It changed my life for the better, and I will forever be grateful to Marvel and Sony," Holland, 28, told the late-night show host. "But I was under this contract. I had this six-picture deal, and really, I had to just show up to work, stand where I was told, and read the lines."

With that contract behind him, Holland now had the choice, "Now as that's over, it means that I have this choice to make of like, should I come back? Should I not come back?"

However, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Holland is indeed returning, with production for the next instalment set to begin next summer.

Fans can look forward to the sequel to 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, taking over from Jon Watts, who directed Holland's previous three Spider-Man films.

The much-anticipated film is slated for release on July 24, 2026.