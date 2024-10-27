Johnny Depp shares about his directorial experience, talks Hollywood future

Johnny Depp steps behind the camera for 'Modi'

Johnny Depp's journey to redemption continues.

After years of controversy and turmoil, the actor is rebirthing his career in Europe.

Depp recently premiered Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness at the San Sebastian Film Festival and presented it at the Rome Film Festival.

This biographical drama tells the turbulent story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani in 1916 Paris.

The actor's resurgence began at Cannes 2023 with Jeanne du Barry, where he starred alongside French director Maïwenn. His directorial debut, The Brave (1997), faced harsh criticism, but Depp learned from the experience.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared insights into Modi and his personal growth to The Hollywood Reporter.



"Al Pacino suggested this project in 1997. Twenty-plus years later, he called, saying, 'Direct the Modigliani film.' I asked, 'Why?' He said, 'You're ready.'"

On directing: "The Brave didn't succeed, but critics' backlash taught me valuable lessons."

Co-star Riccardo Scarmacio interjected, "Michelangelo Antonioni praised 'The Brave,' saying 'Bravo, bravo!'"

Depp laughed, "Yes, that happened."

He went on: "Modigliani was wild – into s*x, drugs and rock 'n' roll – and hated rejection. I adore rejection." Depp chuckled. "But I relate to his perseverance, sticking to his unique style despite criticism."

"I've clashed with Hollywood's predictability. I needed to shake things up," the Rum Diary star noted when asked about the Hollywood and his future.