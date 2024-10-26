'Diddy's' yacht party: Chris Brown lands in trouble with shocking accusations

Chris Brown attorneys denies jane’s claims against the rapper and terms it completely fabricated

Singer Chris Brown comes under fire after an anonymous woman under the pseudonym Jane doe made horrific revelations about the Diddy's pal.

In a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence, multiple women came forward and shared the details about their alleged experiences with Chris. Whereas, Jane is one of them.

According to the accuser, she received a call from an ally who invited her to Sean 'Diddy' Combs yacht while on a trip to Miami with a friend in December, 2020.

On reaching, she glanced over Superhero singer and thought that could be sign that she might get a help or advice from him.

Jane went on revealing horrific moments in her own words, saying: “We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird."

"I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy," she claimed.

Later, the purported victim was brought to a bedroom where the 35-year-old allegedly assaulted her. She also explained the 'disgusted' details.

Moreover, the singer grabbed her phone and texted himself on it. She also stated that, “Most girls I think would be happy, I didn’t want that. This is not what I wanted."

"I know it for a fact. Instead of telling myself that it wasn’t. It was. It was rape," she claimed.

The sufferer also went for therapy to recover from the traumatic experience and took legal help, but a judge ultimately dismissed the case "without prejudice" in 2022, citing "lack of prosecution."

PEOPLE obtained court documents, which reveal that her lawyers quitted the case when police uncovered text messages between her and Chris, after the incident happened.

On the contrary, one of Jane's lawyers, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, is representing her again to seek justice.

Mitchell-Kidd stated, "I adore my client and I believe what happened to her is 100% true. I feel that I failed her as an attorney because I couldn’t make her comfortable enough with me in such a short period of time where she felt 100% comfortable being forthcoming with me.”

On the other hand, Chris Brown attorneys denied jane’s claims and termed it completely fabricated.