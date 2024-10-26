King Charles approves Prince William’s major decision about Kate Middleton

King Charles has seemingly taken a sigh of relief over his son Prince William's thoughtful decision amid abdication rumours.

The monarch, who is battling cancer and his doctors advised him to take a step back, is reportedly "happiest" that his son will lead the royal family with Princess Kate in the coming days.

In Touch Weekly shared that "Charles couldn't be happier knowing that his legacy will eventually be taken over by them."

The source claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will "wonderful monarchs."

"William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable," an insider added.

The report further disclosed that the monarch is "so happy" that William "chose such a wonderful partner" who will serve as a perfect "future Queen."

"It’s a big worry off King Charles's mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands," the source said.

These comments came after King Charles and Queen Camilla wrapped their headline-making Australia and Samoa trip, in which the monarch shared that his medical team has advised him to slow down his royal engagements.