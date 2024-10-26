Princess Kate reflects on early royal blunder with touch of humour

William was recently seen gently nudging Kate to wrap up her conversation while they attended a wedding

Princess Kate once admitted to a relatable rookie mistake on royal walkabouts—and she’s learned a lot from it since.



When she first met Prince William at the University of St. Andrews, the two were close friends before things took a romantic turn. After dating for several years and weathering a brief split, the couple finally announced their engagement in 2010.

Since then, Kate has gradually become accustomed to the spotlight that comes with royal life, balancing her public role with her desire to maintain privacy.

Following her marriage, she was carefully introduced to her royal duties, taking time to find her footing while her family grew and her responsibilities as a mother expanded.

In a documentary to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday, Kate opened up about the challenges she faced early on, admitting that some of the more subtle rules of royal engagements took time to adjust to.

She revealed that during her initial public outings, she would often get wrapped up in conversation, unaware of the time. Her enthusiasm for connecting with people even turned into a lighthearted family joke within the House of Windsor.

"I think there is a real art to walkabouts; everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting,” Kate said, “so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips, I suppose."

She also shared how grateful she was that Queen Elizabeth had accompanied her to one of her first solo events, offering guidance and comfort along the way.

"She was very supportive. The fact she took the time to make sure that I was happy and looked after for that particular occasion…just shows how caring she is, really," Kate reflected.

More recently, William was seen gently nudging Kate to wrap up her conversation while they attended a high-profile wedding in Jordan. The humorous moment, caught on camera, perhaps showed that Kate’s love of a good chat is as strong as ever.

Having spent part of her childhood in Jordan, it’s likely she had much to discuss with the newlyweds, Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa.



