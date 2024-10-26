Kendall, Kylie Jenner attends Hailey Bieber’s star-studded party

Kendall, Kylie Jenner attends Hailey Bieber’s party

The Jenner sisters garnered the attention of their fans by arriving together at Hailey Bieber’s grand party in Los Angeles.

Page Six reported that the sister duo marked a joint appearance during the Rhode Skin event hosted by Justin Bieber’s wife in the City of Angeles on October 23, 2024.

Notably, Kendall was wearing a black stripped top, which she paired with black bell-bottom pants. She completed her look by flaunting her blonde hair.

On the other hand, Kylie twinned her elder sister by donning a black top with matching pants.

Taking to Instagram account, the Kylie Cosmetics founder released a playful video, featuring Kendall and herself.

In a viral video, Kylie and Kendall were seen making sweet gestures for each other and playing with the large 818 Tequila bottle during the event.

The mother-of-two captioned her post, which reads, “little bit of that @kendalljenner.”

As the video of the Jenner sisters went viral, several fans flooded the comments section with praises and love for Kendall and Kylie.

One fan wrote, “Blonde & Brunette the best duo.”

“Supportive sisters we love,” another admirer penned.

The Jenner sisters were accompanied by supermodel Gigi Hadid’s sister, Bella in the celebration bash.