Seth Rogen shares reason of reevaluating terms with long-time pal James Franco

James Franco confirmed three years ago that his friendship with Seth Rogen is over

Canadian actor and comedian, Seth Rogen has finally spoken up about cutting off ties with his long-term friend, James Franco.

The duo has had a great time together while starring together in the popular 90s show, Freaks and Geeks. But unfortunately, their friendship landed in hot waters.

As per Seth, the real reason behind the breakup was multiple sexual misconduct allegations applied on James in 2010. Moreover, latter’s acting students also accused him of the same charges in 2018.

In a 2021 interview with The Times, the Superbad actor revealed that the continuous accusations came in the way of their friendship. “It has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic.”

He went on to say: “I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

Besides impacting the long-term relationship, Rogen also confessed regretting some of his statements that he made, regarding his professional plans with Franco, at the time of the ongoing allegations

In a statement, the 42-year-old actor added: "I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now.”

Three years ago, James Franco confirmed that his friendship with best pal Seth Rogen has ended.