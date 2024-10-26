Joey King recovers seamlessly from wardrobe malfunction at LA event

Joey King earns applause for gracefully handling wardrobe malfunction at event

Joey King has recently earned applause for handling a wardrobe malfunction gracefully at the 2024 Women in Film Honor Festival.

As reported by People magazine, the 25-year-old actress piously handled a bizarre moment during her appearance at the star-studded event on October 25.

For the event, Joey donned a grey blazer with matching pants. She completed her look by opting a minimal makeup.

In the viral video, Joey was seen getting up from her table at the event, where she made her way to the stage to deliver her remarkable speech.

On her way to the stage, she made a weird face and immediately grabbed the buttons on her blazer to avoid the mishap.

The Kissing Booth actress began her speech with an explanation of the incident, she remarked, “Wow, what a perfect time for my shirt to pop open when I’m not wearing a bra.”

Joey also shared the hilarious video on her Instagram account poking fun at herself despite being able to manage the malfunction at the event.

“Face of the Future is what they were promised…I am what they got,” wrote The Act actress in the caption.

Following the video of Joey went viral on social media, a number of her fans took to the comments section and began expressing their thoughts about the situation.

One fan commented, "The girls were just happy to be there and supporting you they just needed to make a lil appearance!"

"In classic Joey style," another fan penned.

It is pertinent to mention that Joey King received the Face of the Future Award as a recognition for her exceptional acting milestones and hard work in the film industry.