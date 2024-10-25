Earl Spencer's estranged wife reflects on 13 Years at Althorp in emotional statement

Earl Spencer and Karen share a 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana

Earl Spencer's estranged wife, Karen Spencer, has issued a touching statement reflecting on her 13 years at Althorp House amidst their recent divorce.



At 52, she recalled the significant renovations they undertook together at the estate, a project that involved over four years of collaboration with architects and planners.

In her latest Instagram post, Karen identified herself as a "social entrepreneur, always looking for innovative solutions to address social, cultural or environmental challenges."

She expressed gratitude for her time at Althorp, stating, "That's the lens I arrived here at Althorp with. What a treasure trove this place is for someone like me." She emphasized the invaluable experiences and remarkable individuals she encountered during her tenure, saying, "There has been so much learning in my 13 years here."

Karen shared her intention to spend the coming months discussing her experiences and introducing followers to some of the inspiring people she has met.

She described her role at Althorp as a wonderful opportunity to help preserve its history and expressed her enjoyment in sharing that journey with her audience.

With nearly 100,000 followers, Karen plans to continue sharing insights through Instagram and her newsletter, directing her audience to her website and YouTube channel. She also mentioned that her first newsletter would be released on Friday.

Earl Spencer and Karen, who wed in June 2011 at Althorp House, share a 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana.

Recently, Earl revealed he is in a relationship with Catrine Jarman, an archaeologist and his podcast co-host, whom he met in 2021 during a Channel 4 documentary about an ancient Roman villa on the estate.

Despite living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Harry has maintained a close relationship with Earl Spencer and often visits Althorp House when in the UK.



