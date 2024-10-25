Kate Winslet showers praise on Jodie Foster at 2024 Women in Film Honors

Kate Winslet showered praises on fellow actor Jodie Foster during the 2024 Women in Film Honors ceremony.

The 49-year-old actress attended the star-studded award show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on October 24.

As reported by Daily Mail, Kate and Jodie were nominated among the 'outstanding women' category for being recognised at the annual soiree for their exceptional work in the film industry.

For the event, the Titanic star was seen donning a white suit with an elegant blue floral pattern. She completed her look by tying her hair in a neat bun.

Notably, the Grammy-winning artist carried black pointed heels for her stunning outfit.

During her noticeable presence at the awards show, Kate was interrogated about her thoughts on the Inside Man actress, who had also been nominated for the same category.

Speaking of her working experience with media professionals, The Mountains Between Us star revealed that she finds herself fortunate as she got a chance in the past to share a screen with Jodie.

Moreover, Kate disclosed, “She [Jodie Foster] was the reason I realised that there is a possibility for me to become an actress.”

“She is my inspiration, I just love her,” the critically acclaimed actress remarked.

For the unversed, Kate and Jodie appeared in a comedy-action movie titled Carnage in 2011.