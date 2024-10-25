Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Wedding bells in future?

Kelsea Ballerini's new Album is set to release on October 25th

Country pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini isn't ruling out marriage just yet.



In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 31-year-old singer shared her evolving views on commitment. "I would never say never to anything," she admitted.

"Anything that I've said a hard no to in my life, I have come back and challenged myself on."



For now, though, Ballerini says she’s focusing on the present, feeling "happy and content with how everything is going." Her relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, whom she started dating in 2023, has even impacted her outlook on love songs.

Ballerini's upcoming album, Patterns, set to release on October 25, is inspired by her romance with Stokes.

Even though the sweet couple were very careful about mixing their work life in their relationship, Ballerini wanted Stokes to have a cameo in her music video for her single, First Rodeo.



"I feel like it was this beautiful ode to him and to us."

For now, Kelsea is embracing the moment and letting the future unfold on its own terms, but fans may still hold out hope for wedding bells one day!





