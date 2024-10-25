Ben Affleck annoys Jennifer Lopez with his changed lifestyle

Ben Affleck annoys Jennifer Lopez with his lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez's reaction to her estranged husband Ben Affleck’s changed behaviour after the couple's post-separation has been revealed.

On The Floor hitmaker "is annoyed seeing her estranged-husband taking good care of his lifestyle," according to an insider.

The 55-year-old singer and actress, who tied the knot with Affleck in 2022, is “seeing red because these are all the things that she wanted him to do when they were together”.

Affleck is doing his “best to bring significant changes to his lifestyle and dietary habits”, the source told RadarOnline.

“Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best,” they claimed.

Lopez, according to the source, left no stone unturned to revamp Affleck's image, but all her efforts ended in smoke.

The source went on, “It feels like a total slap in the face because it’s sending this message that she wasn’t worth making these changes for.”

Lopez filed for divorce from the Justice League star after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason of separation.

For the unversed, the Waiting for Tonight crooner married Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003), Marc Anthony (2004-2014) before marrying the California-born. Meanwhile, Affleck previously married Jennifer Garner (2005 – 2018).