Amy Adams speaks up about foster youth at Power of Women event

Amy Adams talks about working with foster youth

Amy Adams has recently reflected on her working with foster youth at Variety‘s Power of Women event on October 24.

Adams who was honoured for her work with the RightWay Foundation at the event, delivered a powerful speech onstage.

She began, “Being included tonight has given me a moment of reflection on how I have viewed power in the past and how I want to shape the narrative around it moving forward.”

“I don’t think that power needs to be about what we control — it can be about what we contribute,” said the Enchanted actress.

While discussing about founder Franco Vego of RightWay foundation, Adams mentioned “He called upon his own traumatic childhood to inspire him because he understood the barriers that are put in place for foster youth aging out of the system.”

“He developed a comprehensive program that assists with mental health, supportive housing, work programs, financial literacy and so much more for foster youth in Los Angeles County and his goal is to stop the flow of foster youth into homelessness, incarceration, and poverty,” explained the Justice League actress.

Meanwhile, speaking for Variety’s cover story in the Power of Women issue, Adams talked about her wild role in Marielle Heller’s upcoming movie, Nightbitch, which sees her transform into a dog.

“I love the metaphor of her connecting with a more primal and feral side of herself in order to learn how to let go and be present and engaged and flexible and find her joy,” remarked the actress.

Adams also spilled about her production company, Bond Group, which aims to support women in Hollywood.

“When we were at Toronto, I was so excited to see so many, not only female-led, but female-directed films. I think those stories should be told,” she pointed out.

Adams added, “So for me, that was a big part of [producing].”