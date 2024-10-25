Rihanna opens up about her upcoming Met Gala appearance

Rihanna has opened up about her upcoming appearance at 2025 Met Gala alongside her beau A$AP Rocky.

On October 24, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Fenty Beauty owner confirmed her presence at the much-anticipated fashion event next year.

Rihanna spoke to media professionals during the event of her newly launched shoe collaboration event Fenty X Puma.

The mother-of-two explained that she doesn't know her and the rapper's exact fashion plans quite yet, but confirmed that she will attend on May 5, 2025.

The Umbrella hitmaker remarked, “He didn't tell me anything, all we have planned is to be there.”

“I'm not worried about him. I'm worried about what I'm gonna do,” the globally acclaimed artist added.

As reported by People magazine, Rocky will participate in the show by co-chairing it for the first time.

It is important to mention here that co-chairpersons are the ones, who help to promote the event and plan its theme, dinner, and performances.

However, the rap star will be accompanied by other Hollywood artists, including Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and LeBron James, who will promote the charity show.

For the unversed, the couple last marked their appearances at the 2021 fashion festival together.

Rihanna and Rocky have been romantically linked since January 2020. The two now share two sons named, RZA, two and Riot, one.