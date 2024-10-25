Nicole Kidman’s runway advice to daughter Sunday before Paris Fashion Week debut

Nicole Kidman reveals advice to daughter Sunday fir runway debut

Nicole Kidman proved to be a “supportive” mother when it came to her daughter Sunday’s modelling debut in Paris.

The Big Little Lies star, who is a mother to Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, with husband Keith Urban, along with daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, with ex Tom Cruise, got candid on Sunday stepping into the world of modelling.

“Incredibly proud and supportive,” Nicole shared her sentiments with E! News Oct. 23 at the Los Angeles premiere of Lioness’ second season, which premieres Oct. 27 on Paramount.

“Just there for her. Just being a mom,” the actress added.

Kidman also shared the words of advice she offered Sunday, who made her runway debut on Oct. 1 during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

“I was just like, ‘You got this baby,’” she said. “I'm trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way.”

The star previously opened up how she got her young daughter step introduced to the fashion world.

“She’s about to turn 16,” Kidman told Vogue Australia in August. “That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time.”

Sunday came to her first fashion show in June, attending Balenciaga's Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show at the front row, during another Paris Fashion Week.