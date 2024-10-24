BLACKPINK Lisa teases next exciting collab

BLACKPINK star Lisa hints at her new collaboration with famous artist: 'Next goal'

Lisa has recently name-dropped a new artist for her upcoming collaboration following her work with Rosalía, and it's not TYLA.

In a recent interview with Audacy, the BLACKPINK star revealed that while she has "a lot" of singers in mind for her solo projects, one has become her "next goal."

"For now, the one I can think of is Doja Cat. I love her," said Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal.

The 27-year-old Thai rapper expressed her excitement, noting that collaborating with Doja Cat is definitely on her agenda.

This marks the first time she has mentioned working with the Paint The Town Red songstress as she previously shared different names when asked about potential collaborations.

Earlier this year, on her 27th birthday, LLOUD posted a video on YouTube where the Moonlit Floor songstress answered frequently asked questions from fans.

When discussing her dream collaborators at that time, the How You Like That hitmaker mentioned Rosalía, 32, and TYLA, 22.

Although there have been speculations about a project with the Water vocalist, no official confirmation has been made until now, with Lisa recently naming Doja Cat, 29, as her next collaboration target.