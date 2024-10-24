Selena Gomez quashes Benny Blanco, Edgar Ramirez rumours with hilarious clip

There is no drama between Selena Gomez, her boyfriend Benny Blanco, and her bestie Édgar Ramírez.

After a viral video of the pop star intimately dancing with Ramírez despite being in a relationship with Blanco raised eyebrows, the trio addressed the situation with a bit of humour.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Emilia Pérez, Gomez was spotted cozying up with her music producer boyfriend and her co-star, Ramírez, at the after-party, showing there's no tension between the trio. TMZ captured photos of the three looking close and happy, matching in all-black outfits while enjoying the event at Mother Wolf.

Following the premiere, Gomez shared a playful video on her Instagram stories featuring Benny and Édgar dancing together to Sabrina Carpenter's song Bed Chem, highly reminiscent of the viral moment when Selena and Édgar were seen dancing closely at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert last month. That clip had fans buzzing, with some feeling Gomez got too cosy with her costar.

However, the actress quickly shut down the rumours by addressing them head-on, posting online, “Omg how dare I dance with my bestie.”

Despite the chatter, it's clear there's no awkwardness between them, and Gomez continues to show affection for both her boyfriend and her close friend.