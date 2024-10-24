Hailey Bieber's first look at her tummy since welcoming son Jack

Hailey Bieber celebrates new mom glow.

Hailey Bieber is embracing motherhood and showing off her postpartum figure for the first time since welcoming her son Jack with husband Justin Bieber just two months ago.

The model shared a stunning mirror selfie on social media, revealing her small midsection and hinting at her toned abs.

In the bathroom shot, she sported a brown long-sleeved shirt pulled up to highlight her waist, paired with tiny shorts that showcased her radiant new mom glow.

With her hair styled up and bangs framing her face, she looked effortlessly beautiful, accentuated by a gorgeous caramel-toned makeup look.

Capturing the moment, she simply captioned the post, 'Night,' alongside an angel wing emoji, radiating joy and confidence as she navigates this exciting new chapter of her life.

The couple welcomed their first child at the end of August and shared the adorable name "Jack Blues Bieber."

Justin announced their son's arrival with a sweet photo of Jack's tiny foot, captioned "WELCOME HOME."

The model quickly reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories, adding a teddy bear emoji and a blue heart, writing, "Jack Blues."

The name holds personal significance, as "Jack" is also the middle name of Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber.