Prince William shares major announcement that has everyone talking

Prince William is gearing up for an impactful week ahead as he prepares to release his highly anticipated documentary, coinciding with his children's half-term break from school.

The future king is featured in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, a two-part program that showcases his efforts during the inaugural year of his Homewards initiative, which focuses on combating homelessness.

Set to air on October 30 and 31 at 9 PM on ITV1 and ITVX, as well as STV and STV Player, the documentary promises to shed light on this pressing issue.

In teaser clips, William emphasizes his heartfelt mission, stating he has "no other agenda" than his genuine desire to help those in need.

During a recent interview, he faced questions about his suitability to lead the ambitious project aimed at eradicating homelessness in six locations across the UK.

When asked how he would respond to critics doubting his role, the father-of-three defended his mission.

"I believe everyone has the right to a safe and stable home, and that benefits us all," he stated. "I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help those in need."

The Prince emphasized that utilizing his royal role to influence and assist those less fortunate is central to his purpose, saying, "Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly?"