Liam Payne's death: Police raids hotel, suspects 'one employee'

Argentina police seizes electronic devices and paper records from CasaSur Palermo Hotel

Following Liam Payne's sudden death, the Argentina police specifically suspects one employee from the hotel over fears that he might have sold drugs to the singer.

Reportedly, the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where Liam was residing before his death, was raided by the Buenos Aires police earlier on Wednesday.

The law enforcement seized the electronic devices and paper records from the hotel during their raid to review all the information gathered.

TMZ reported that the police force was spotted at the reception desk of the hotel, while the employees helped them reviewing the documents in the folders and laptops.

The law enforcement suspects one employee who might have been involved in supplying drugs to the 31-year-old pop star.

After the tragic demise of the Teardrops singer, his body was sent for autopsy. The results that came out after the tests showed that former 'One Direction' band member had consumed multiple drugs including; the 'pink cocaine'.

Moreover, the police also seized the CCTV footage of the underground area to check who supplied the narcotics to Payne.

Other than that, the investigators also believe that the Strip That Down singer might have fallen from the third-floor balcony of the hotel in 'semi or total unconsciousness' and did not try protecting himself when he fell.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024.