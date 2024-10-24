Dave Grohl's daughter Violet returns to Instagram amid secret baby controversy

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet makes waves on Instagram.

Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet Maye Grohl, made her return to Instagram on Wednesday after her father’s secret baby scandal came to light last month.

The 18-year-old shared a selfie showcasing her arm tattoo featuring the logo of the German experimental band Einstürzende Neubauten.

Her photo slideshow, which included moody, shadowy images and a concert shot, was simply captioned with a smiley face.

In an Instagram Story that followed, Violet winked at the camera, flaunting her edgy style with a bold display of cleavage.

The Gen Z star, who recently dyed her blonde hair back to black, first debuted her new look in a TikTok post earlier this month.

Dave Grohl's family life has been under a spotlight recently, and his daughter seems to be embracing the attention in her own way.

Violet is following closely in her famous father’s footsteps, performing alongside him on stage.

Just this past August, the duo took the stage at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to perform the Foo Fighters' song Show Me How, a tribute to her late grand mother, Virginia.

In a 2021 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Grohl gushed about his kids: "My kids are cool. They're smart, they're weird, they're funny.

They’re brilliant. And they’re my biggest inspiration." he added that if one of his daughters ever brought a musician home, he'd offer them a record contract in exchange for keeping their distance.

This statement has taken on new significance amid reports of Dave allegedly fathering a secret child with another woman, following a rumored relationship with God's Girls founder Annaliese Neilsen from 2016 to 2019.