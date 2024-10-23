'Granny Claus': Dolly Parton details her 'over the top' Christmas celebrations

The country legend, 78, doesn't have biological children but has helped raise her nieces and nephews

Dolly Parton is all about spreading the holiday cheer.

In the latest issue of Good Housekeeping UK, the Queen of Country shared her festive traditions, revealing that she goes "over the top" every Christmas by donning a Santa suit and coming down the chimney.

"Every year, I play Granny Claus — I get in my Santa Claus suit and I come down the chimney with my sack full of presents," Parton, 78, explained. "Even though a lot of the children are grown up now, they still expect me to do it. One day, I’ll be hobbling in that elevator!" she added, referring to her nieces and nephews.

While her home transforms into a winter wonderland, the Jolene hitmaker keeps the exterior understated for the tourists who visit.

"For their sake, it’s a bit less tacky out there, but inside I can tacky it up any way I please!" she quipped, describing her home filled with Christmas trees and a dazzling array of lights. And it doesn’t stop at the decor.

Parton revealed, "I have Christmas lights in my hair – I have them everywhere. I wear earrings that light up, a reindeer necklace that lights up, I wear sweaters with Christmas lights on — you push a button and I light up!”

Though the Grammy-winning artist doesn’t have children of her own with husband Carl Thomas Dean, she finds joy in sharing love and empowerment with kids everywhere.

"Now that I’m older, I realise I didn’t have kids of my own, so everybody’s kids could be mine," she noted in a past interview with People magazine, proving that her Christmas spirit truly knows no bounds.