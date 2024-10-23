Prince Harry makes cut in elite list of handsome men, surpasses David Beckham

Harry's bachelor days were filled with romantic pursuits that caught the attention of many

Prince Harry has secured a spot on the illustrious list of the 50 Most Beautiful Men of All Time, surpassing notable names such as David Beckham and Channing Tatum.

Harper's Bazaar has unveiled a compilation celebrating the "hottest men" from the past six decades, and the Duke of Sussex proudly ranks at number 25.

He stands ahead of Beckham, who takes the 39th position, and Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper, who is placed at number 32.

Other stars include Ryan Gosling at number 29 and Ryan Reynolds at 31. The top ten, however, features icons primarily from the silver screen, with 1950s legend James Dean claiming the number one spot, followed closely by Marlon Brando, Cary Grant, Rock Hudson, and Paul Newman.

Elvis Presley occupies the sixth position, while the list is rounded out by Steve McQueen, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, and Richard Gere.

This recognition isn't Harry's first foray into the realm of attractive accolades. In 2020, he was crowned the "Sexiest Royal" in a poll conducted by People Magazine, where he triumphed over competitors like Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, Prince Mateen of Brunei, and even his brother, Prince William.

Now happily married to Meghan Markle, Harry's bachelor days were filled with romantic pursuits that caught the attention of many. He was often seen out late, indulging in lively parties and fun adventures with friends, which made him quite popular among women.

His dating history includes a variety of names, from Caroline Flack and Natalie Pinkham to Lauren Pope, while long-term relationships featured Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. Chelsy was Harry's first significant girlfriend, having met him at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire.

Their on-and-off relationship spanned from 2004 to 2011, during which Chelsy met the Queen and attended the wedding of William and Kate alongside Harry. However, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly disapproved of Chelsy’s free-spirited nature, ultimately contributing to their breakup.