Sabrina Carpenter garners praise from beau Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter garners praises from beau Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has recently garnered the attention of her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan for her noticeable performances during the Short n’ Sweet concert tour.

On October 22, the Bed Chem singer took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images, showcasing a few unseen moments from her latest musical show which took place in Virginia.

After Sabrina's post went viral, her beau could not resist reacting to the adorable photos.

While reacting to the pictures, the Saltburn star praised the renowned photographer, Alfredo Flores who captured the beautiful shots of his girlfriend.

Barry wrote, "Big fan of yer work @alfredoflores man. Keep em comin !!"

Notably, the Taste singer penned a heartfelt caption for her followers, which reads, “Have u ever tried this one?”

As Sabrina's post suddenly became popular, her fans flooded the comments section and began expressing their thoughts regarding her remarkable performances.

One fan penned, "Saying I did this caption before Sabrina did is my one and only bragging right."

"THANK YOU FOR AN INCREDIBLE SHOW!!! we RALEIGH RALEIGH RALEIGH love you!!!!" another admirer chimed in.

For the unversed, the Nonsense singer will next perform at Kia Center in Orlando on October 24, 2024.

It is important to mention that Sabrina and Barry sparked romance speculation in 2023.