Jax Taylor asked Lala Kent about ex Brittany Cartwright, Julian Sensley fling

Lala Kent on Jax Taylor's reaction to Brittany Cartwright, Julian Sensley fling

Lala Kent got candid on how Jax Taylor reacted when he found out about his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright’s rumoured fling with Julian Sensley.

Lala revealed that Jax, 45, called her to ask if she knew about the short-lived romance, and during the Monday, October 21, episode of the Give Them Lala podcast, she claimed that Brittany, 35, and Julian, 42, started dating “during her separation with Jax.”

“When Jax first found out [and] this was known amongst the group a while ago … it just made it to press … but I feel a little bad because Jax calls me and he’s like, ‘Did you know this?’ and I’m like, ‘I did, hope you’re ok,’ Lala said before recalling the alleged interaction in a hushed voice, ‘[You] kind of deserved it’,” she said.

According to Lala, 34, she was the one who introduced Julian to Brittany, who filed to divorce Jax on August 27 with the pair's date of separation as January 24.

The reality star dated Julian in the past herself, after her split from Randall Emmett.

“I start bringing him [Julian] around the group… I would bring him on double dates, group dates, so that’s how Jax and Brittany know him,” Lala shared.

“It was like … Jax, Janet [Caperna]’s husband, Jason [Caperna], and then Julian would go. They would go out and have, like, guys nights and Julian would FaceTime me and it was just a nice distraction.”