Katie Price unveils reason of her ‘downfall’

Katie Price reveals ex-husband Peter Andres was 'jealous of her work'

Katie Price, in a podcast, has revealed the real reason of her downfall in career.

Price believes that her 'toxic' and 'narcissistic' relationships have always came in the middle of her career. To simply put in words, the model mentioned that her ‘downfall is men’.

While chit chatting on The Louis Theroux podcast, the 46-year-old author stated: 'My downfall is men. I've had to learn all this in therapy. I need that neediness and then I end up in a toxic relationship, narcissist or gaslighting, but now I know my validators it's completely different.”

Hopeless Katie wished that she knew it back in the time when she was at the peak of her career.

“I wish I knew then what I knew now to go back there, because there was no therapy, no one would know anything, and I didn't give myself a break in between relationships, because it was like, oh, I need to get another one. It's nuts.”

She further mentioned her former husband Peter Andres and how he was jealous of his wife’s work.

“I was already established. He'd met me and it was his lucky day.” Price, 46, updated about her current relationship with ex-husband, said: “Don't speak to him. Just don't. It's all through legals. He was quite jealous of me working.”

Besides Andres, Katie Price have been with Alex Reid with whom she tied the knot in 2010. After her split in 2012, she married Kieran Hayler in 2013 and also parted ways with him in 2021.