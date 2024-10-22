Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari sends best wishes to singer one year after split

Britney Spears declares marrying herself after going through three divorces

Britney Spears and American model Sam Asghari parted their ways but it seems like the Jackpot actor doesn't have any bitter feelings towards the ‘Princess of Pop’.

While conversing with Extra, the 30-year-old actor opened up about his life and career plans.

Amid the interview, Asghari was questioned if he's recently been in touch with Britney, to which he replied, "I just wish her the best."

He also shared, "I’m really just focused on work," while speaking about his firm decisions for work.

Answering about his take on returning to the dating game in 2025, he went on to say, "Absolutely, If you know somebody, let me know."

On the contrary, Hot Seat actor is currently working on a new project. However, he preferred remaining tight-lipped about the movie for the time being.

"I am in the middle of shooting a feature - it is a leading role. I will be sharing soon what it is about, I am really diving into acting this year."



For the unversed, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears got married at their Thousand Oaks home in 2022.

However a year later, Asghari and Britney settled their divorce. The news about their split came amid multiple reports of trouble in their marriage including huge fights and allegations of infidelity.