Simon Cowell's brother exposes Liam Payne as 'private' father

New details emerge about Liam Payne's son Bear following his passing

New details have emerged after Liam Payne tragically fell to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Simon Cowell’s brother Tony Cowell remembers Liam Payne as a “kind and considerate” man and a “wonderful father” to his seven-year-old son Bear.

During an exclusive interview with Closer Magazine, he said that since his family have known the former One Direction singer for so many years, his death left a lasting impression on the entire unit.

He went on to explain, "I will always remember how he always made the effort to speak to our late mum, Julie, when she was in Simon’s dressing room.

Sharing that Liam’s fame took a toll on the 31-year-old’s mental health, he added, "Yes, the fame took its toll on his mental health, but he remained kind and considerate and an incredible friend to so many, and a wonderful father to [his son] Bear; so generous and private.

"I also feel for Cheryl, as I know Liam never stopped loving her and Bear. It's going to be so difficult for her. I can’t imagine her pain.”

For the unversed, Cheryl and Liam welcomed their son back in March 2017.