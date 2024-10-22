Eva Mendes considering ‘jaw’ treatment after ‘regretting’ Botox

Eva Mendes is ‘not afraid to try’ cosmetic procedures, but does 'regret' having some done sometimes.
In a recent interview with The Times UK, the actress opened up on her experience with beauty procedures over the years.
“I’m not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let’s say, are reversible,” she told the outlet.
“If you get Botox, it goes away if you don’t like it. There have been times where I’ve regretted something … and then you just wait it out.”
The Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries author also shared that she has been lately noticing how her jaw has been looking a little 'funky,' so she is now considering going through a laser procedure with the latest technology.
In the same interview, in which the actress talked about turning fifty back in March, reflected on how she still feels “f—king sexy at times,” thanks to her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling.
“The way my man looks at me is just … at times I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” she told the outlet.
“That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he’s giving me.”
