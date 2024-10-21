Jennifer Garner shares ‘important’ message with fans amid marriage rumours

Jennifer Garner shares big announcement amid marriage speculations

Jennifer Garner, who is reportedly looking forward to get married to longtime boyfriend John Miller, had an important message to share with her fans.



A better future of her country is seemingly a big concern for the Alias actress, as she was spotted on the road ahead of U.S. elections.

The 52-year-old actress’ shared that her political stance aligns with the Democrat party and Kamala Harris, as she went on to endorse the candidate.

"I'm sure everything is a nightmare. You don't even want to turn on the TV," Garner said to the potential voters in Arizona. "That being said, it really is that important."

Garner has joined the list of celebrities who are playing their part to mobilise voters ahead of Election Day on November 5th.

The Elektra actress is reportedly set to visit Pennsylvania and Nevada next, as she has a personal connection with the states.

Garner told the crowd in Arizona that her parents met there for the first time.

The 13 Going on 30 star, who is a humanitarian at heart, has been the Artist Ambassador for Save the Children organisation for 15 years. She shared that one of the reasons for her political stance is Harris’ support for child tax credits and higher pay for child-care workers.

The actress is rumoured to be planning for her wedding with Miller but the couple has not made an official announcement yet.