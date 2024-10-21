Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney celebrate Ozzy Osbourne's 2024 ceremony

Kelly Osbourne and Sidney support grandpa Ozzy at 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction.

Kelly Osbourne brought her adorable son, Sidney, along to celebrate a monumental moment for her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, this past weekend.

On Saturday, October 19, the legendary 75-year-old Black Sabbath rocker was honored with his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in the 2024 class.

Doting daughter Kelly, was there to support her father, and she looked stunning in a chic black lace long-sleeve top.

Little Sidney, who was born in November 2022, stole the show in his tiny black suit and bowtie, matching his mom’s elegance.

In a heartwarming snap from the event, the proud mother-son duo can be seen beaming with joy, making the occasion even more special!

Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, also made a memorable appearance at the star-studded induction ceremony, sharing in the family pride of the evening.

The delighted grandma took to her Instagram Story to repost a heartwarming family photo featuring son Jack and his loved ones, adding a charming gif that read, "About last night," complete with a heart.