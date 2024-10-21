Princess Kate 'likes to alter' her outfits to wear them again

Like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana Kate has embraced the art of outfit modification

Princess Kate has a unique approach to maintaining her elegance and modesty during public appearances.

Often seen in stunning designer gowns, she occasionally alters her outfits to suit her personal style and royal protocol. Like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was known for her fashion-forward choices, Kate has embraced the art of outfit modification.

Members of the royal family often make adjustments to their attire to adhere to royal guidelines, whether it involves altering necklines or removing side slits.

However, Kate takes it a step further; she frequently reimagines her outfits to wear them on multiple occasions. For example, she has been known to turn heads in familiar yet refreshed looks, such as her Alexander McQueen gown.

In 2023, during her return to public life at the Trooping the Colour event, Kate elegantly re-wore a Jenny Packham dress, enhancing its look with a striped ribbon belt and a matching bow at the shoulder.

At the wedding of Crown Prince Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan, she modified an Elie Saab dress from the autumn/winter 2017 collection by replacing a sheer bodice and skirt panel with opaque fabric.

Kate has also demonstrated her knack for modifying designs to fit her style. For instance, she transformed a £1,455 Alessandra Rich dress before her appearance in the 2019 television special A Berry Royal Christmas, removing a keyhole that revealed cleavage and replacing it with a wide bow at the neckline.

Fans have hailed Kate as a fashion icon since her entry into the royal family. She has chosen outfits that resonate with public sentiment, reflecting her character.

In the Channel 5 documentary William & Kate: Too Good To Be True, royal author Tom Quinn noted that Kate carefully selected clothing deemed "more appropriate" by both the palace and the public. He observed that her wardrobe choices convey a sense of restraint and modesty, particularly as she and Prince William approached their engagement announcement.

Fashion expert Anthony McGrath has remarked that Kate enjoys tailoring her outfits to align with current trends, often adding bows, altering necklines, or adjusting the lengths of skirts and sleeves to make each piece her own.