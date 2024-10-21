Cheryl Hines breaks silence on marriage to RFK Jr. amid 'scandal'

Cheryl Hines breaks silence on marriage to RFK Jr. amid his affair

Cheryl Hines, the American actress, recently opened up about the current status of her marriage with RFK Jr. after his alleged scandal with media journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

The controversy has been making headlines after it was revealed that RKF and Nuzzi have shared inappropriate texts, and received massive backlash online.

The 59-year-old actress disclosed that she is working on a book where she will address all the rumours and speculations they have been facing involving Olivia, 31.

However, Hines explained that despite all the hurdles and challenges in their relationship, the couple's marriage will remain strong and steady.

She shared with US Weekly, "Lots of emotions with rumours!"

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress gets emotional while reflecting that it has been a very overwhelming journey.

"But, it will all be in my book. I’m writing a book. I’ve been taking notes — serious notes!" she continued.

The actress stayed focused on spending quality time with her family and husband amid scandal.

She went on admitting, "They’re fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough. Instead of fighting against it, sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way."