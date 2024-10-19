Suki Waterhouse’s ‘Love Is Blind’ prank shocks Robert Pattinson: ‘Have you gone mad?’

Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse’s fiancé Robert Pattinson just got duped by one of her pranks.

In a playful new video for Elle, the singer and actress prank-called Pattinson, with a surprising pitch, the idea of co-hosting Love Is Blind together.

The lighthearted conversation began with romantic exchanges between the couple, Pattinson, 38, calling her “My love,” and Waterhouse, 32, referring to him as “Darling.”

Then, Waterhouse went on with her prank, saying she’d been offered the role of host for the popular Netflix dating show.

The series has been hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey for all seven seasons.

“Isn’t that so cool?” Waterhouse asked the Twilight star. Seemingly confused, Pattinson responded, “Which one's Love Is Blind, again?” Waterhouse patiently reminded him, “It’s the one where they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re my type,’ but without seeing each other. It’s quite deep... actually beautiful in lots of ways.”

As Waterhouse urged that they should host the show together, Pattinson seemed a bit shocked.

“Darling, have you gone mad?” he asked, trying to figure out if it was a prank or not, and Waterhouse tried to keep her laugh to not make it obvious.

Eventually, Pattinson caught on, asking, “Are you joking? Is this whole thing a joke?” Waterhouse confirmed, and Pattinson, who was relieved, said that he was going to say, “Babe, if you think this is right for you—” but before he could finish, Waterhouse cut in with, “I know, you're so sweet! I love you. Thank you.”

Before ending the call, Pattinson humorously questioned, “Wait, I’m not on some TV show, am I?” Waterhouse reassured him he wasn’t, but cheekily added, “But you are going to be on the internet.”

“No! I don’t want to be!” Pattinson exclaimed as Waterhouse hung up with a final “I love you.”