King Charles prioritises duties over Prince Harry amid royal tour

King Charles has reportedly decided not to focus on Prince Harry following the Duke of Sussex's latest actions, according to royal commentator Hugo Vickers.

The King and Queen Camilla are currently on a historic royal tour in Australia, just days after news broke that Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, had purchased a home in Portugal.

Prince Harry had previously stated that he would "never" bring Meghan back to the UK due to concerns over security, as the couple lost their right to automatic police protection after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Some commentators view the purchase of their new property in Portugal as a subtle olive branch, bringing them closer to the Royal Family without fully returning to the UK, reported GB News.

However, royal commentator Hugo Vickers has claimed that King Charles, who hasn’t seen his youngest son since a brief visit to the UK in February after his cancer diagnosis became public, won’t be spending much time focusing on Harry.

"The King has many important matters to attend to, especially as he prepares for his major tour to Australia and focuses on his health. Harry needs to sort himself out, but the King has left the door open should his son choose to return," Vickers explained.

Since leaving the UK in 2020, the Sussexes have settled in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.