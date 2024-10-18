Tom Holland admits he loves to be Zendaya's ‘handyman’

Tom Holland completely revamped Zendaya's guest room.

Tom Holland is completely in love with his girl-friend Zendaya.

On this week’s episode of Rich Roll’s Podcast, Holland very happily admitted that he loves to be Zendaya's ‘handyman’ when she needs some work done around her house.

"If something breaks in Zendaya's house, I take huge pride in fixing it." the 28-year-old actor revealed.

The actor proudly shared how he upgraded the American actress' guest room by building cupboards and adding a fitted wardrobe to make it look as if it was a part of the wall.



The Spider-Man star revealed that his late grandfather helped him master the skill of carpentry and he loves to put the skill to use for his loving partner.

"Hopefully, one day, one of my goals is to have a property where I can have a little workshop on site and keep up that little family tradition of carpentry." the Uncharted actor shared.

"I wouldn't call myself a carpenter," Holland continued.

"I have built things in the past. I could fix a door for you, if it came off the hinges."

In an interview with UNILAD back in 2023, the English actor revealed he had impressed Zendaya by fixing a door for her.

Undoubtedly, the pair have become a fan favourite couple ever since they started dating since 2021.

Tom Holland had received instant and immense praise when he had joined the Marvel Spider-Man universe.