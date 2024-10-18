Taylor Swift teases Miami return with cat Olivia as 'Eras Tour' nears end

'The Eras Tour' will wrap up on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, after a 21-month run

Taylor Swift is back on the road, kicking off the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour with three shows in Miami on October 18, 2024.

Ahead of the Friday night opener, the international pop sensation, 34, shared a playful Instagram reel of her walking into Hard Rock Stadium with her beloved cat, Olivia, in tow.

Swift, who’s been touring across five continents for 19 months, captioned the video, “Back in the office,” as fans eagerly await her return to the stage after a two-month break

As she wraps up her global tour, the 14-time Grammy winner also surprised fans with an exciting announcement earlier this week: her first-ever book. The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book will feature personal reflections, behind-the-scenes photos, and more than 500 snapshots from the tour.

“This tour has been the most wondrous experience,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way.”

With only 18 dates left, including a final stop in Vancouver this December, fans are gearing up to experience the final chapter of this iconic tour before Swift closes it out for good.